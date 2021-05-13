Eckert Hit With Suit From Financial Advisor Targeted By SEC

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia-based financial adviser has slapped Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott LLC with a lawsuit alleging that a firm attorney's "amateurish" due diligence left him open to claims from securities regulators and investors after he partnered with a cash advance business that has come to face allegations of fraud. Dean Vagnozzi said that Eckert Seamans attorney John Pauciulo had failed to either uncover or disclose the risks of a partnership with Complete Business Solutions Group Inc., which did business as PAR Funding, including accurate information about its default rate and the criminal history of its founder. "Pauciulo and Eckert engaged in...

