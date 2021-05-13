Soccer League Says Union Talks Bar Teen's Age Limit Suit

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The National Women's Soccer League said Wednesday that a 15-year-old soccer prodigy can't use litigation to challenge the league's rule barring minors from signing with teams, telling an Oregon federal judge that court intervention would unlawfully intrude on an ongoing collective bargaining process. Olivia Moultrie, who has been practicing with the NWSL's Portland Thorns since the age of 13 but is not allowed to play in games, alleged in her May 4 lawsuit that the league's 18-and-over age requirement violates antitrust laws against group boycotts. The teenager asked the court to grant a temporary restraining order allowing her to play in...

