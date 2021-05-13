Fed. Circ. Punts On PTAB Bias Issue, Remands Under Arthrex

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday chose not to weigh in on whether Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are biased against patent owners for financial reasons, instead sending a casino game maker's case back to the board for a new hearing under Arthrex. In a precedential opinion, the panel said that New Vision Gaming & Development Inc. can get a rehearing at the PTAB, where SG Gaming Inc. had previously shown that two patents were invalid in covered business method reviews. New Vision hadn't waived its argument that the PTAB judges were unconstitutionally appointed under the Federal Circuit's Arthrex ruling, it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS