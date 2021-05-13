2 More Boston Cops To Plead Guilty In No-Work OT Case

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Two more Boston police officers accused of embezzling city funds through no-work overtime shifts at the department's evidence warehouse agreed to plead guilty in the federal case, according to Thursday court filings. Prosecutors filed Officer Michael Murphy's plea agreement in Boston federal court, indicating he plans to admit to taking $16,014 in overtime pay for hours at the city's Hyde Park evidence warehouse that he never worked. And they filed new theft and embezzlement charges against former Sergeant George Finch, who has also agreed to plead guilty. Murphy, who is on leave pending the case, is one of 11 current and former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS