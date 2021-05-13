Grayscale Pushes To Register $630M Crypto Fund With SEC

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Digital asset manager Grayscale said Thursday it has filed to register a $630 million investment fund focused on top cryptocurrencies with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. New York-headquartered Grayscale Investments LLC said if the statement is declared effective, its Digital Large Cap Fund LLC would be considered an SEC reporting company and its shares would be registered with the agency. Grayscale says it's the world's largest digital currency asset manager, with $40.3 billion in assets under management as of the end of March, according to its website. The Digital Large Cap Fund, which kicked off in 2018, holds digital assets...

