Gensler Says Climate Disclosure Rules Among 'Top Priorities'

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- New U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Thursday that rulemaking around climate risk and human capital disclosures will be "an early focus" of his tenure in light of investors' interest in the areas. Gensler's remarks opened the annual Conference on Financial Market Regulation, hosted jointly by the SEC's Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, Lehigh University and the University of Maryland, where the recently sworn-in chairman talked about his plans to "freshen up our rules of the road for modern markets." Investors increasingly want information from issuers about climate risk and "one of the most critical components of...

