Atty Booted From Roche Freedman Pushes To Litigate In Fla.

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Thursday that a fight between attorney Jason Cyrulnik and a firm he helped start, Roche Freedman LLP, over his termination is likely to settle, declining to pause New York litigation over the sacking in favor of Cyrulnik's Florida suit. During a virtual hearing U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said the sides have options to get back on the settlement track, to include access to a magistrate judge. "One senses reading the correspondence that this is a dispute that should or will eventually be settled," Judge Koeltl said. "You all can spend your attorneys' fees litigating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS