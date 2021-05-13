Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Booted From Roche Freedman Pushes To Litigate In Fla.

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge said Thursday that a fight between attorney Jason Cyrulnik and a firm he helped start, Roche Freedman LLP, over his termination is likely to settle, declining to pause New York litigation over the sacking in favor of Cyrulnik's Florida suit.

During a virtual hearing U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl said the sides have options to get back on the settlement track, to include access to a magistrate judge.

"One senses reading the correspondence that this is a dispute that should or will eventually be settled," Judge Koeltl said. "You all can spend your attorneys' fees litigating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!