BlackRock Taps Ex-SEC Division Head To Run External Affairs

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Investment management company BlackRock Inc. said Thursday it has hired the former director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Investment Management as a senior managing director and head of external affairs. Dalia Blass, who led the SEC division from September 2017 to January 2021, will start at BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, on June 7 and will report to Chief Executive Larry Fink, the company said. Blass will oversee the company's global public policy group and social impact and corporate sustainability teams and will help the company "engage effectively with a full range of stakeholders, including governments,...

