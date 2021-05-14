Split 6th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Car Insurance Class Action

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit panel affirmed the dismissal of a proposed Ohio class action hoping to force an automotive insurer to include taxes and fees in its payouts for totaled cars, saying the carrier's policies only cover the market value of the damaged vehicles. The two-judge majority said Thursday that American Family Insurance Co.'s promise to insure wrecked vehicles for their "actual cash value" can only be construed to mean the fair market value of the car, not the total amount required to replace the car. "Unlike many insurance policies, American Family's policy does not include an express definition of 'actual...

