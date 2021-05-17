DOJ Seizure Of Reporters' Phone Records Raises Red Flags

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The May 7 revelation that, during the Trump administration, the U.S. Department of Justice secretly obtained the phone records of three Washington Post reporters as part of a leak investigation raises serious questions about whether the DOJ failed to comply with its own rules governing subpoenas directed at journalists. It also raises questions about how the department under President Joe Biden will apply those rules going forward — and about whether the rules are strong enough in the first place. The Department of Justice's guidelines for obtaining journalists' records were last revised during the Obama administration, following a public backlash against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS