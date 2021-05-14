Philips Slaps MRI Repair 'Hacker' With Trade Secret Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Global medical tech giant Philips is suing a medical equipment service company for allegedly hacking into its MRI scanners at two hospitals to obtain trade secrets, according to a complaint filed in California federal court. Thursday's lawsuit accuses Advanced Imaging Parts and its sales manager, Sean Wang, of bypassing multiple security protocols by impersonating a Philips service engineer, "allowing Wang to obtain Philips' proprietary material and allowing Wang and AIP to gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace, including over Philips." The case relates to a similar ongoing lawsuit Philips brought against another medical device repair company, 626 Holdings, accusing it...

