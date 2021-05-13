SEC Data Push A 'Game Changer' For 2021 Enforcement

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 10:08 PM EDT) -- As a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission official on Thursday highlighted agency actions that used data to uncover alleged accounting violations, industry experts suggested similar cases will abound this year as the agency's data capabilities become a "game changer" for enforcement. During the Securities Enforcement Forum West web conference, Diana Tani, an SEC assistant regional director, pointed to disclosure and accounting-related cases that relied on data analytics to sanction companies running the gamut from Hilton Worldwide Holdings to a Georgia-based carpet manufacturer. "We're always going to take a look at what the company is disclosing" and "we're going to take a...

