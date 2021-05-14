Sears Vendors Ask Judge To Reject New Professional Fees

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A group of Sears' post-Chapter 11 vendors is asking a New York bankruptcy court to reject the company's request to increase the fees it's paying the firms working on its clawback claims, saying payments to vendors should come first. In a pair of motions filed Thursday, the vendors argued Sears should not be increasing professional fees while vendors — some of which accepted a cram down of their claims in hopes of being paid earlier — wait for their payments. Sears declared bankruptcy in October 2018. ESL Holdings, a firm owned by former Sears CEO Edward Lampert, bought 425 Sears and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS