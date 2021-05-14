NY Atty Groups Rate Judge Feinman's Would-Be Successors

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 3:31 PM EDT) -- New York's most prominent attorney groups on Thursday deemed generally qualified all seven of the shortlisted candidates for Judge Paul G. Feinman's New York high court seat, albeit with varying degrees of enthusiasm. The New York State Bar Association, the state's largest voluntary bar association with more than 70,000 members, rated all candidates for the New York Court of Appeals seat "well qualified" except one: Justice Anthony Cannataro, the citywide administrative judge of the Civil Court of the City of New York and a Supreme Court judge, who received a "qualified" rating. The group rates as "qualified" candidates "who have demonstrated the...

