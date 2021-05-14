German Adminstrator To Take Over Greensill Australia Probe

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 4:34 PM BST) -- The insolvency administrator of Greensill Capital's German banking subsidiary has won a case to take over proceedings for the group in Australia, allowing him to probe witnesses and distribute assets. Judge Paul Anastassiou said in a judgment at the Federal Court of Australia that the German insolvency proceeding for Greensill Bank AG will be considered the "foreign main proceeding." The judgment, made during a hearing on May 6 and published on Thursday, hands over the insolvency proceedings for the Australian unit of the bank to Michael Frege, the administrator of the collapsed bank, who was appointed by the German court. Frege, of...

