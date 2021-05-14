Ex-Oil Execs Can't Force $339M Fraud Case Out Of England

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 3:46 PM BST) -- A London court on Friday dismissed an appeal by two former executives of crude oil company Arcadia Group Ltd. seeking to block a $339 million conspiracy and fraud suit against them in England, determining that their jurisdiction challenges had been exhausted. The Court of Appeal upheld a finding by a lower court that Peter Bosworth, who was Arcadia's chief executive, and Colin Hurley, a former chief financial officer, should face claims brought against them by Alta Trading UK Ltd. and three other Arcadia companies in Britain. The case has already gone up to the highest courts in the U.K. and the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS