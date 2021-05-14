New Look Landlords Get OK To Appeal Restructuring

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 3:18 PM BST) -- A London court gave permission on Friday for a group of New Look's landlords to appeal his dismissal of their challenge to the clothing retailer's restructuring plans, agreeing that the dispute has "significant importance" for the wider retail sector. Judge Antony Zacaroli said there seems a "more than fanciful chance" that the Court of Appeal could disagree with his decision, which he handed down on Monday. He rejected the landlords' claim that they were treated unfairly. The landlords are objecting to the terms of the retailer's company voluntary arrangement, or CVA, which amended the terms of property leases, including by reducing rent and...

