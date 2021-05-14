Adviser Can't Lift Asset Freeze In FCA Pension Case

Law360, London (May 14, 2021, 4:30 PM BST) -- A London judge has refused to unfreeze the assets of a businesswoman accused of breaching financial restrictions placed on a pension advisory firm, saying there was evidence she knew the company was splitting its assets from its liabilities. Eason Rajah QC, sitting as a High Court Judge, rejected Jacqueline Foster's bid on Friday to lift a worldwide freezing order imposed earlier this year over concerns her business violated financial restrictions imposed by the Financial Conduct Authority. Foster co-owned Estate Matters Financial Ltd., a pensions adviser, with her partner, Paul Steel, until the firm collapsed in 2017. The City watchdog claims that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS