State Farm Fights $2M Coverage Over Cosmetic Trademark

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- State Farm has told a California federal court that it does not have to cover cosmetic brush maker Dynasty Group USA in an underlying trademark infringement suit under a $2 million policy. In a complaint filed Thursday, State Farm General Insurance Co. asked the court to declare that it has no duty to defend or indemnify Dynasty Group USA LLC and its president, Armando Del Real, in the trademark infringement suit over the name of a makeup tool cleaning sponge. The underlying litigation did not allege "bodily injury" or "property damage" based on an "occurrence" as required for coverage under the policy,...

