ITC Moves Forward With Indian Soybean Meal Inquiry

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission found that organic soybean meal from India is posing a threat to U.S. producers, allowing trade investigations of the imports to move ahead. In a preliminary vote, the ITC said there was a reasonable indication the American industry is being undermined by the imports, a finding that follows an April 27 decision at the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration to open an investigation into whether the soybean meal has been unfairly subsidized and dumped on the U.S. market. The vote Friday handed an early stage win to the Organic Soybean Processors of America, a...

