Inside The $33.7B Attempt To Wrest KCS From Railway Rival

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Canadian National has wooed Kansas City Southern with a $33.7 billion takeover proposal despite U.S. Surface Transportation Board support for a $29 billion offer from original KCS suitor Canadian Pacific, with the initial buyer saying it won't enter a bidding war. The saga started with a late March announcement that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., or CP, would buy Kansas City Southern, or KCS, for about $29 billion. Much has happened in the two months since, including a rival $33.7 billion offer from Canadian National Railway Co., or CN, that has now been accepted by KCS, and which resulted in a terse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS