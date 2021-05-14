Wash. Judicial Nominee Would Boost Native Ranks On Bench

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Foster Garvey PC principal Lauren King's confirmation as a Washington federal judge would put a litigator on the bench with extensive experience working for local tribes and her own, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and signal a fresh start for Native American candidates more than seven years since one was last nominated to a federal judgeship. King is one of six nominees in President Joe Biden's third wave of judicial nominations announced on Wednesday, part of a group the White House called "groundbreaking" in terms of racial and gender diversity, as well as professional background. Native Americans have been particularly underrepresented as federal...

