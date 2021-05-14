Hertz Swaps In New $6B Ch. 11 Plan Sponsor Package

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Hertz Global Holdings coasted through a nearly uneventful, fist-pumping pitch for a new $6 billion Chapter 11 plan sponsor agreement in Delaware bankruptcy court on Friday, securing approval to move ahead with revised numbers and disclosures under a proposal that would cover in full all creditor claims. The revised sponsor terms swapped in during a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath assigned a roughly $7.4 billion total enterprise value to the business, with equity holders potentially emerging with as much as $8 per share in total value, as opposed to the wipeout they were facing at the start of...

