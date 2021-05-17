Law PAC Donations Fall Post-Capitol Riot, GOP Share Sinks

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The proportion of contributions directed to federal GOP candidates from top law firm political action committees plummeted in the first quarter of 2021, as the legal industry generally avoided Republicans who voted against certifying Joe Biden's presidential election, according to a preliminary analysis of federal campaign filings shared with Law360 Pulse. The decline came during a three-month period where many corporations paused their political spending or froze donations to the 147 officials who objected to the Electoral College results the day of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. A handful of BigLaw firms, including those with lobbying shops in Holland & Knight...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS