Fed. Circ. Won't Reinstate Duty On Indian Steel

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit batted away a group of U.S. steel producers' bid to reinstate a 3% duty on Indian steel Friday, finding that an error in calculating the levy was properly remedied through litigation. At the center of the case is the U.S. Department of Commerce's analysis of so-called duty drawbacks given to Indian producer Uttam Galva Steels Ltd. during an anti-dumping duty probe. The agency's rules require it to adjust export prices when foreign producers receive duty rebates on components used to make goods that are eventually exported. Commerce made that adjustment during the probe, which resulted in a 3.05%...

