Philly Judge Says His Actions Create Quandary In Ethics Case

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia judge admitted during his disciplinary hearing Wednesday that he'd created a double standard by failing to participate in litigation over money he owed to a suburban social club while at the same time disciplining attorneys who didn't appear for proceedings in his own courtroom. Under questioning from members of the state's Court of Judicial Discipline as part of his sanctions hearing, Judge Scott DiClaudio said it was "almost ironic" that he had ordered an attorney to perform community service after failing to show up for a hearing when he himself was held in contempt after failing to follow through...

