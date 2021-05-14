NLRB Election Rule Cut Workers' Rights, DC Circ. Hears

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A provision of the NLRB's 2019 election rule revision that would have frozen employers' bargaining duty while challenges to election decisions played out eroded workers' key labor law right, an AFL-CIO attorney said Friday in D.C. Circuit arguments over whether to keep this and other prongs of the rule on ice. AFL-CIO associate general counsel Matthew Ginsburg argued that each of the five provisions that U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson vacated in her July 2020 ruling narrowed workers' rights and therefore required that the board solicit public feedback before implementing them. Ginsburg said none of the provisions affected a more...

