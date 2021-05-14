Wash. State Files First Suit Under Predatory 'Patent Troll' Law

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Washington state has taken aim at nonpracticing entity Landmark Technology A LLC, making it the first company to be sued in the state under a 2015 law intended to stop so-called patent trolls from threatening small businesses with infringement suits to extort settlements. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit Thursday in King County Superior Court under the Patent Troll Protection Act, alleging that Landmark employs a "bad faith patent assertion" business model. The suit said Landmark sent identical threatening letters to nearly 1,200 small businesses in 48 states over an 18-month period demanding $65,000 in licensing fees. The letters...

