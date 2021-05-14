2nd Circ. Upholds Saks' Win In Shoe Seller's Race Bias Case

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday backed Saks Fifth Avenue's defeat of a former shoe salesperson's race bias suit, saying the ex-employee hadn't shown the luxury retailer's failure to reinstate him after a criminal investigation was because he is Black. In a summary order, a three-judge panel affirmed a Manhattan federal court's March 2020 summary judgment ruling in favor of Saks & Co. Inc. and its vice president of human resources. Friday's ruling struck down Michael Bright-Asante's discrimination claims under Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 and New York City law, as well as his constructive discharge claim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS