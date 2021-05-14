Fla. Appellate Court Tosses Investors From $17M Pot Co. Suit

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate panel dismissed nine investors' fraud claims Friday against cannabis company American Patriot Brands in a wide-ranging lawsuit after finding they had agreed to litigate any disputes over their investments in the California-based company. The dispute, which involves claims from 16 different investors, accuses American Patriot of conning them out of $17 million in equity and debt investments. But nine of the investors signed subscription agreements, which allow an investor to buy shares of a company at a set price, and the agreements contained a forum clause that can't be avoided, the appellate court said. "In this case, we...

