SEC Commish Says Data Key To GameStop, Other Top Issues

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Data analysis will be the key to sorting out the most pressing issues on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's regulatory agenda, including the recent market volatility surrounding the stock of video game retailer GameStop, Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw said Friday. Speaking at the SEC's annual conference on financial market regulation, Crenshaw urged that "gaps in data" must be resolved to properly address the GameStop situation, as well as top agenda items like Regulation Best Interest and the oversight of private entities. "Bad information or a lack of information can lead to bad regulation, which can result in both unnecessary burdens and...

