Donziger Expects To Be Convicted Of Criminal Contempt

Law360, New York (May 14, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Chevron foe Steven Donziger said Friday after observing the prosecution case play out in his criminal contempt bench trial that he expects to be convicted when the trial concludes. Donziger, the disbarred human rights lawyer who has fought a bitter decades-long battle with Chevron over oil pollution in Ecuador, has been on trial since May 10 before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska on charges of misdemeanor criminal contempt for disobeying court orders. Those orders came in Chevron's underlying civil case against Donziger, filed on the heels of his multibillion-dollar pollution win against the oil giant in Ecuador. "There is no doubt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS