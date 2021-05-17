Software Developer Sues Police Body Over £18M Spy Contract

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 5:23 PM BST) -- A British software company has sued a police procurement body for awarding an £18 million ($25 million) surveillance contract to a rival, arguing that the benefits of its technology for monitoring organized criminal groups was downplayed during the bidding process. Lawyers for Excession Technologies Ltd. accused the Police Digital Service of misunderstanding the capabilities of its surveillance software when the body reviewed bids for a four-year contract for digital surveillance tools in April. The High Court claim, filed that month and recently made public, argues that PDS should have awarded Excession higher marks for its technological capabilities for remote work, tracking and analysis. The police...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS