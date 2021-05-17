Pulling Up Stakes: Latham, Foley & Lardner, McGuireWoods

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:50 AM EDT) -- In our latest roundup of deal makers on the move, Latham & Watkins LLP added a corporate partner in Chicago, Foley & Lardner LLP welcomed a fund formation partner in Boston, and a mergers and acquisition-focused partner joined McGuireWoods LLP in its Richmond, Virginia, office. Latham scooped up partner Nathan Davis from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to the mergers and acquisitions and private equity practices of its Chicago office, the firm said April 15. Davis said in the statement he was drawn to the firm by its global platform as well as its culture of collaboration. Foley & Lardner said April...

