Ohio Fed. Court Trims $6M Wind Turbine Testing Facility Fight

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A wind turbine parts manufacturer's suit accusing material testing supplier MTS Systems Corp. of doing a subpar job designing and overseeing a $6 million machine to test one of its products was trimmed down Friday after an Ohio federal court said some of the claims were lodged too late. U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese granted partial summary judgment in favor of MTS after determining that manufacturer The Timken Co. waited too long to accuse MTS of violating both its contract and warranty by allegedly designing and constructing a faulty system to test parts used in large wind turbines. But the...

