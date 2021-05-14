Brand Battles: Crips LLC Faces TM Fight Over Name

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, a conservative blogger is seeking to block Crips LLC, a holding company that claims an affiliation with the Crips street gang, from registering its name as a trademark — plus three other cases you need to know. TTAB Urged Not to Give Two 'Crips' Crips LLC was hit with an opposition on May 8 from Georgia-based Wedgewood Holdings Inc. over an application to register "Crips" as a trademark. Crips LLC applied in September to register the name for various entertainment services, including a TV miniseries featuring community...

