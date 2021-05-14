Wachtell Steers A-Rod, Lore $1.5B Timberwolves Deal

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez and entrepreneur Marc Lore have reached an agreement to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx from billionaire Glen Taylor with guidance from Wachtell Lipton, the teams said Friday. The deal is worth approximately $1.5 billion, according to a CBS News report. The teams released a joint statement Friday confirming the proposed deal, which was outlined in a Thursday report in The Athletic. Representatives of Rodriguez and Lore, the former president and CEO of Walmart U.S. eCommerce, could not immediately be reached for comment. "Glen Taylor has reached an agreement with Marc Lore...

