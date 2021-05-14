Let's End The Offshoring Of US Patents

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- As millions of hardworking Americans dutifully pay their taxes this year, multibillion-dollar corporations continue to exploit loopholes allowing them to profit from taxpayers, while avoiding paying their fair share in taxes. Corporations escape their tax obligations in many ways, but as chair of the U.S. Senate's intellectual property subcommittee I want to highlight one particularly egregious practice: grabbing profits provided by U.S. patents, and then parking those patents offshore to avoid paying taxes on those profits. Here's how this scheme works: Large corporations secure U.S. patents, sell those patent-protected products to U.S. citizens, reap enormous profits from those sales in this...

