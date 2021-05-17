Xerox Spinoff Settles DOL Probe Into Hiring Practices

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said it had struck a deal with Xerox spinoff Conduent Inc. to settle allegations that the company wrongfully turned away nonwhite applicants for customer service jobs at a facility in Oklahoma. According to the department's Friday news release, a standard compliance check by the DOL's Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs led the office to claim that business services company Conduent Inc.'s now-closed Yukon, Oklahoma, facility discriminated against Black, Asian, and Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander applicants between March 2013 and March 2015. Conduent was spun off from Xerox Corp. in early 2017. The OFCCP found...

