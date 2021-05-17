Allstate Hires Ex-Norfolk Southern Atty As Deputy GC

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- The Allstate Corp. has tapped insurance sector attorney April Savoy to serve as its senior vice president of insurance operations law and deputy general counsel. Savoy told Law360 Pulse on Monday that the insurance operations law group at Allstate oversees the main auto and home property liability products, and her responsibilities will include oversight of the law department's legal operations team. Savoy said the team is focused on Allstate's business analytics, financial analytics and the unit that assigns matters to outside counsel. "I will get the opportunity to work both in health care and property, casualty insurance as I have in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS