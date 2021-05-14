Biden Lifts Ban On Green Card Seekers Without Insurance

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Friday formally revoked a Trump-era order requiring green card applicants abroad to show they have health insurance or a way to pay for it before entering the country, saying it does not advance the interests of the U.S. Biden issued a proclamation Friday afternoon lifting former President Donald Trump's Proclamation 9945 and said his administration can expand access to quality affordable health care without barring the entry of noncitizens who seek to immigrate lawfully but lack the means to pay for health plans. Trump's ban was successfully challenged in court and never went into effect. Under the...

