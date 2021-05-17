11th Circ. Won't Rethink Revival Of Lab Trustee's $31M Suit

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit will not reconsider its recent ruling reinstating a bankruptcy trustee's attempt to recoup a $31 million dividend payout to shareholders of a shuttered blood testing business, who argued it was "well settled" the trial court cannot hear the case. The appeals court said Friday that no active judge had requested that the full court be polled for a possible rehearing by the full bench and the three-judge panel that issued the opinion also declined to revisit the matter. As is customary, the court did not provide further explanation. The Eleventh Circuit in February reversed an Alabama federal judge...

