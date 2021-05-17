DC Circ. Refuses To Unlink Species Claim In Soot Rule Suits

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit rejected a request by the Center for Biological Diversity to untangle its allegations that the federal government ignored how endangered wildlife is affected by looser soot standards from other challenges to those standards. The panel on Friday denied the group's motion to sever its challenge from others in a one-page order. The Center had argued that the court shouldn't have consolidated its suit with petitions for review from states and other advocacy groups that focus on Clean Air Act violations. The Center accuses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of failing to properly research how its decision not to tighten...

