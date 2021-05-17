Cigna Can't Force Disability Suit Into Arbitration

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Cigna can't shut down a disability bias suit lodged by a former insurance worker who alleged she was fired as punishment for taking emergency medical leave, a Pennsylvania federal judge held. In a memorandum and order filed Friday, U.S. District Judge W. Scott Hardy disputed Cigna and its subsidiary Life Insurance Co. of North America's arguments that the fired employee, senior claims manager Melody Lang, was bound by an arbitration agreement preventing her from bringing her suit. Lang had argued that she was not aware she had signed away her rights to bring her Americans with Disabilities Act and Family Medical...

