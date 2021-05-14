DEA Opens Up Pot Research With Scientist Agreements

Law360 (May 14, 2021, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration told researchers on Friday that it is likely to allow them to grow marijuana for their work, opening up the field of cannabis science after President Joe Biden said he wanted more information before he would consider federal legalization. The agency notified researchers that had applied for the ability to grow that their applications had been reviewed and sent them a memorandum of agreement, or MOA, which both the researchers and the agency need to sign before the cultivation can begin, it said. "At this time, DEA has presented those manufacturers ... who appear to meet...

