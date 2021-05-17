Health Plan Co. Garners Partial Defense Of Negligence Suits

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit has partially reversed a lower court's ruling that underwriters at Lloyd's of London have no duty to defend a health plan administrator in three underlying negligence lawsuits, saying that one of the underlying actions warrants coverage because the administrator was served within the policy period. A two-judge majority said Friday that the district court wrongly granted a total win to the Lloyd's underwriters in their coverage dispute with the plan administrator, KG Administrative Services Inc. The majority said one of the three underlying lawsuits triggered the underwriters' defense duty because it was served on KG after the...

