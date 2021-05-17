Landlords Win Challenge To Salon Chain's Restructuring Deal

Law360, London (May 17, 2021, 3:42 PM BST) -- A London court has rejected a restructuring plan designed in 2018 to keep the beauty salon business Regis UK Ltd. afloat, ruling on Monday that it was unfairly prejudicial to the landlords of the chain, which has since collapsed. The High Court has found in favor of a challenge brought by landlords of a chain of beauty salons to nullify a restructuring deal signed in 2018. (iStock) Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled at the High Court in favor of a challenge brought by a group of landlords of Regis UK, which owns the Supercuts brand, to nullify the company voluntary arrangement, or CVA,...

