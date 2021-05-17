Exxon Unit Can't Block Indemnity Cap For Well Closures

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:34 AM EDT) -- A London court ruled on Monday that a British oil and gas company does not have to provide security to an Exxon Mobil subsidiary for decommissioning several wells, potentially easing its financial obligations by more than £100 million ($140 million). Charles Hollander QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, said that Apache UK Investments Ltd.'s obligation to indemnify Esso Exploration and Production UK Ltd. did not extend to the decommissioning of four oil wells off the coast of Scotland. Although Apache agreed to indemnify Esso when it paid $1.75 billion to buy the oil fields in 2011, the wells...

