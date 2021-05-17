Cooley Lands In Chicago With 10-Partner Team

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Cooley announced Monday that it has opened an office in Chicago with a 10-partner team largely made up of recent BigLaw lateral hires, a move the Silicon Valley firm said will help it tap into the Midwest's burgeoning venture capital scene and growing tech and life sciences industry. The Chicago outpost is Cooley LLP's 17th office worldwide, and the new team includes nine lateral partner hires from DLA Piper, Latham & Watkins LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP. The San Francisco-based firm said the launch team includes legal advisers to emerging, high-growth and new-economy companies, but it expects to attract additional...

