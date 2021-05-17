Justices Dismiss Abortion 'Gag Rule' Case After HHS Rollback

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a case it had agreed to hear challenging a Trump administration rule that prohibited physicians from referring patients to abortion providers, now that the new administration is rolling that rule back. The justices had granted petitions in three cases challenging the so-called gag rule in February, but a month later, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told the high court that it intended to replace the rule with one "substantially similar" to the protocol in place before the Trump administration's change. HHS issued its proposed new rule last month and said it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS